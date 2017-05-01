US Title Match Announced For WWE Smackdown (Video), Matches Taped For This Week’s WWE Main Event, Impact Wrestling Preview

WWE Smackdown Live
WWE just confirmed Kevin Owens will challenge Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. You can watch the preview of tomorrow night’s title match below:
WWE Main Event
WWE taped the following matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event before tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Sacramento, California:
Drew Gulak versus Lince Dorado
Curtis Axel versus Curt Hawkins
WATCH: Jack Swagger on Possibly Working For Impact Wrestling, When He Plans to Return to the Ring, Cuts a Promo on Curtis Axel and More
Impact Wrestling
The following video is a new preview for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:
