Triple Threat Match On WWE RAW For Shot At Intercontinental Title, Titus Catches Apollo Talking To ‘The Enemy’ (Videos)

WWE RAW Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins and The Miz tonight on RAW, with the winner getting a shot at Dean Ambrose's Intercontinental Championship. Rollins came to the ring and talked about the events of the past few months, saying the only thing left for him was to conquer the beast. Balor then came out and talked about how he never even lost his title, but he wanted it back, so the line started with him, not Rollins. Ambrose then came to the ring, but claimed his Intercontinental Championship was the top title now, not the Universal, but The Miz came out and said Ambrose didn't even defend it at Payback. Miz made his own claim to being a top star deserving of a top title, but the other three grew tired of hearing him talk and told him to shut up. Ambrose then claimed to have a solution and called Kurt Angle, and booked the triple threat for later tonight, with the winner getting to face him for the title. Check out a clip of the segment below: Per @RealKurtAngle (per @TheDeanAmbrose's phone), @mikethemiz @WWERollins & @FinnBalor will be in a #TripleThreat match TONIGHT ON #Raw! pic.twitter.com/CJRxmwgndK — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2017 Titus Brand The following video features Titus O'Neil catching Apollo Crews speaking with 'the enemy', Rhyno: