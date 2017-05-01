Bray Wyatt Poses A Question To Kurt Angle, New Jack Swagger Appearance, Sami Callihan & OI4K vs Strickland, Rush & Xavier (Full Match)

Jack Swagger MCW Pro Wrestling announced former WWE star Jack Swagger will be appearing at their upcoming ‘Slamboree’ event on Friday, June 9th. Swagger will be on hand for photos and autographs before the show, and will also compete that night. Former #RAW Star @RealJackSwagger is coming to #MCW on Friday June 9th!!#Baltimorehttps://t.co/ldeuDovVkY pic.twitter.com/cyP0c2XhAg — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 2, 2017 WWE RAW The following video features Bray Wyatt interrupting Kurt Angle’s speech about WWE Payback, posing a question to the current RAW General Manager: "Are you going to walk by my side, or are you going to stand in my way?" – @WWEBrayWyatt poses a question to #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle… pic.twitter.com/XVkacCe89z — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2017 WrestleCircus WrestleCircus posted the following full-length match, featuring Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, Jake Crist (OI4K) versus Shane Strickland, Dezmond Xavier and Lio Rush at the ‘Battle at the Big Top’ live event on Sunday. The full show will be available on VOD tomorrow.