Kurt Angle Addresses Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman’s Statuses, Tag Team Turmoil Announced For WWE RAW London

WWE RAW

Kurt Angle addressed Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman’s (storyline) statuses after last night’s match at WWE Payback.

Angle said Reigns reinjured his ribs and had other internal injuries, and Strowman tore his rotator cuff. He said he spoke to them both, and they made it clear that they were not done with each other, so he (Angle) has been speaking with WWE officials to find a solution to the situation.

It’s been widely speculated that Reigns and Strowman will meet once again in an Ambulance Match at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore on June 4th.

Tag Team Turmoil

Kurt Angle also announced a Tag Team Turmoil match will take place on next week’s RAW to determine a new number one contender.

Goldust and R-Truth pitched Angle on them getting a tag title match, but Angle said he couldn’t due to their recent win-loss record. Goldust talked about recent inspirations, saying they both needed this, and Angle announced they would be in the Turmoil match.

WWE RAW will tape in London next week at the O2 Arena.

