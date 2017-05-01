Dean Ambrose’s Next Challenger Confirmed On WWE RAW, Why Curt Hawkins Wasn’t On RAW (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

WWE RAW

The Miz is Dean Ambrose’s next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship after he defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW in a triple threat match.

The match was not without controversy as the end saw some outside interference, with Samoa Joe attacking Seth Rollins while Bray Wyatt appeared and took out Finn Balor.

Pop Or Tap?

Tonight’s episode of RAW featured a focus on the Intercontinental Championship, with a triple threat contender’s main event, Alexa Bliss’ coronation and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Face The Facts

The following video features Curt Hawkins explaining why the ‘Star FACTory’ was not on RAW tonight, saying he gave himself a much deserved night off:

