Matches Announced for WWE 205 Live The following matches have been announced for tomorrow night’s edition of WWE 205 Live: -Lince Dorado vs. TJ Perkins

-Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

-Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar WWE Prime Time Added to Network WWE has issued the following, announcing the addition of WWE Prime Time content to the Network: Just added to WWE Network: Prime Time Wrestling 1987 to 1989 WWE Hall of Famers Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan highlight the very best of WWE in the late ’80s with the addition of more than 180 hours of classic Prime Time Wrestling to the award-winning WWE Network. Every episode of this latest on-demand offering is an adventure led by one of the most entertaining and captivating announce duos of all-time. Plus, watch legendary Superstars such as The Rockers, Andre The Giant, Mr. Perfect, The Junkyard Dog, and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. Start watching the 120-plus episodes of Prime Time Wrestling now on WWE Network on demand. Social Media Praise for Dana Brooke on Raw WWE star Dana Brooke has been the subject of a lot of social media praise following her offense during her match on Raw tonight: No love lost between @DanaBrookeWWE & @AliciaFoxy… #RAW pic.twitter.com/OGBYo70ZPq — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 2, 2017 I don’t care what another says, @DanaBrookeWWE has improved in more ways than one. Hopefully it continues! #8WomenTag #WWESacramento #RAW — #BROKEN DJ Storms (@Numba1WW3Fan) May 2, 2017 Frankly speakin, @DanaBrookeWWE has got a very unique moveset..

Being a #Women wrestler, she’s a lot athletic than others — Shriharsh Verma (@Yours_SHV) May 2, 2017 @WWEUniverse @DanaBrookeWWE @AliciaFoxy That was actually dope. At this rate, Dana will have a better moveset than Alexa. — Sasha Blew 2-0 Lead (@TxaraJvnes) May 2, 2017