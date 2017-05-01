Three Matches Announced for WWE 205 Live, Social Media Praise for Dana Brooke on Raw, WWE Prime Time Added to Network

Nick Paglino

wwe 205 live

Matches Announced for WWE 205 Live

The following matches have been announced for tomorrow night’s edition of WWE 205 Live:

-Lince Dorado vs. TJ Perkins
-Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali
-Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar

WWE Prime Time Added to Network

WWE has issued the following, announcing the addition of WWE Prime Time content to the Network:

Just added to WWE Network: Prime Time Wrestling 1987 to 1989

WWE Hall of Famers Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan highlight the very best of WWE in the late ’80s with the addition of more than 180 hours of classic Prime Time Wrestling to the award-winning WWE Network. Every episode of this latest on-demand offering is an adventure led by one of the most entertaining and captivating announce duos of all-time. Plus, watch legendary Superstars such as The Rockers, Andre The Giant, Mr. Perfect, The Junkyard Dog, and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. Start watching the 120-plus episodes of Prime Time Wrestling now on WWE Network on demand.

Social Media Praise for Dana Brooke on Raw

WWE star Dana Brooke has been the subject of a lot of social media praise following her offense during her match on Raw tonight:

dana brookeDrew Gulaklince-doradomustafa alinoam darRich SwannTJ PerkinsWWEWWE 205 LiveWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"