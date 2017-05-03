The Undertaker Visits NY Special Surgery Hospital

The UK Sun has an article up right now featuring photos of The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool outside the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery. They note that:

U.S. News ranks it as the best hospital in the country for orthopaedics and second for rhuematology.

The article seems to imply that they may have been there preparing for some kind of hip surgery.

You can read the full article as well as view the photos by clicking HERE.

Related: Does WrestleMania Mean Undertaker Is Actually Done?