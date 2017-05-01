The Rock Celebrating a Birthday, Former Ring of Honor Champion Now a Free Agent, The Miz Talks Earning WWE IC Title Shot (Video)

The Rock Celebrating a Birthday

Tuesday, May 2nd is the 45th birthday of actor and former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Former Ring of Honor Champion Now a Free Agent

According to PWInsider.com, former Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole’s ROH deal has officially expired, making him a free agent able to sign anywhere he chooses.

The Miz on Earning IC Title Shot

In another WWE Raw Fallout video, The Miz addresses becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE IC Title. The interference by Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt is mentioned in the interview, but Maryse interrupts the interviewer and says Miz earned the win all by himself: