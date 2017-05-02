Sean Waltman Arrested In Los Angeles This Weekend; Waltman Comments & Says It Wasn’t Drug Related

Following a missed appearance this weekend for an IPW: UK live event, it was revealed that the reason for the missed appearance was because Sean Waltman had been arrested in Los Angeles.

According to WrestlingNews.co’s Corey Jacobs, Waltman was arrested by the Los Angeles Airport Police on Saturday, April 29th at 12:45 a.m. and charged with a undisclosed felony charge and his bail was set at $35,000, but he was released by the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department on Sunday night (April 30th) at 6:23 p.m.

Related: Update on Sean Waltman Reportedly Going Missing

Waltman has since commented on the situation, posting the following Tweet:

I’ve had a crazy weekend. I’ll get into it on the show Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017

Waltman made his regular appearance on this week’s new episode of The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, but only said that it is a long, drawn out story that he will tell on Wednesday’s show, and reiterated that he is still mentally healthy and strong.