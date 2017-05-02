The Miz Welcomes Finn Balor To ‘The Club’, What Happened After WWE RAW?

WWE RAW Following last night’s triple threat main event, a dark segment took place with the three competitors in the match and Dean Ambrose. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Ambrose tried to get new number one contender The Miz to say his “Because I’m The Miz…” catchphrase, and after some egging on, Miz finally did it, but ended up getting hit with everyone’s finishers to end the night. Related: Dean Ambrose’s Next Challenger Confirmed On WWE RAW, Why Curt Hawkins Wasn’t On RAW (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show? And The Winner Is… Was The Miz the right man to win the match? Did you think Balor or Rollins would, or should have won? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: Who SHOULD HAVE WON the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s triple threat match on #RAW? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) May 2, 2017 The Club On a related note, following his win over Balor and Rollins, The Miz posted the following on Instagram, taking a dig at Balor’s comments from WWE Payback: Welcome to The Miz just kicked your ass club, Finn A post shared by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on May 1, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT