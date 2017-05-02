Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Scheduled Dates, Kevin Owens Comments On US Title Rematch

Brock Lesnar Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled for the July ‘Great Balls of Fire’ pay-per-view in Dallas, and WWE Summerslam in Brooklyn, but his other dates are not confirmed yet. Meltzer said it’s likely that Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will face Lesnar before next year’s Wrestlemania, but it’s believed Braun Strowman will be Lesnar’s opponent in July. WWE Great Balls of Fire will mark Lesnar’s first defense of the WWE Universal Championship. It was also noted that Lesnar will be around more for this championship run than he was during his WWE World Championship reign in 2014-2015. Related: Brock Lesnar Confirmed For First Ever WWE Universal Championship Defense at Brand New PPV This July Kevin Owens Kevin Owens posted the following Tweet in advance of tonight’s United States Championship rematch on WWE Smackdown Live: Tomorrow night, I take back what was stolen from me. I take back what is rightfully mine as #TheFaceOfAmerica. I take back MY #USTitle. https://t.co/hr1jeZnmKA — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 2, 2017