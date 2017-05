WWE.com is promoting the following quick hits for tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, which will feature the United States Championship rematch between Kevin Owens and new champion Chris Jericho: – Jericho and Owens square off in WWE Payback rematch for United States Title – Naomi & Charlotte try to break up the welcoming committee – Will Orton be looking for payback on Mahal? Though Jinder Mahal ambushed him last Tuesday and stole the WWE Championship, Randy Orton was laser-focused on his House of Horrors Match at WWE Payback with Bray Wyatt. Orton survived the horrific home assault by The Eater of Worlds and made his way back to the arena, but The Viper could not escape the wrath of Mahal and The Singh Brothers. Samir & Sunil Singh blindsided Orton, opening the door for The Maharaja to sneak up on The Apex Predator and clobber him with the WWE Championship. That allowed Wyatt to pin Orton and leave WWE Payback with a victory. Will Mahal feel the wrath of a furious Viper on SmackDown LIVE? – How will Breezango follow up on their huge victory? Tyler Breeze & Fandango stunned the WWE Universe when they achieved the fastest time in the first-ever Tag Team Beat the Clock Challenge, earning themselves a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity at WWE Backlash against The Usos The Fashion Police were “showboating and peacocking” after their big victory, then got a little weird with JBL on Talking Smack. Breezango seems to be riding high with less than three weeks to go until their championship showdown. Will they continue to be confident in the face of the ruthless Usos? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!