More Details On Billy Corgan Buying NWA Promotion, LAX Reacts To Decimating The Decay (Video)

NWA

PWInsider.com is reporting Billy Corgan’s purchase of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) does not involve a tape library or the NWA On Demand streaming service library.

Once the sale is final, Corgan will assess the brand and slowly roll out a plan for the company, with former Impact Wrestling producer Dave Lagana working with Corgan. It was noted that no talents were discussed, and the focus is on completing the sale and working on the branding and strategy for the company.

In regards to the members of the NWA, there aren’t any functioning anymore as Bruce Tharpe sold promoter licenses for the NWA name, which will soon expire. Tharpe owns 100% of the NWA name, so he is in position to sell the branding and trademarks without objection.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features Konnan and LAX commenting on taking out The Decay on Impact Wrestling, declaring now everyone else has to deal with them, and they hold all of the power now:

