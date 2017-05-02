WWE’s Carmella guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and squashed rumors as to why she started dating Cass, revealed her biggest struggle in NXT, that Byron Saxton helped create the Carmella character, why Triple H didn’t think she was a hype girl, how she made a name for herself in the WWE, she would meet with Dusty Rhodes weekly about character development, she had a stalker she hopes never contacts her again, why she never thought she would be wrestling at Wrestlemania this year and much more!
On Triple H not pairing her up with Enzo & Cass on the main roster:
On the inspiration for her character:
On not being called up with Enzo & Cass:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?