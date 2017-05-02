Update: Sean Waltman Reportedly Arrested For Bringing Drugs into a Los Angeles Airport This Weekend

As noted, former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles over the weekend, and was later charged with a felony before being released on Sunday after posting $35,000 bail.

Despite Waltman noting on Twitter that his disappearance was not drug related, TMZ.com is reporting Waltman was arrested for attempting to bring meth and marijuana through customs. Waltman was on his way to The UK for an indy event which he ended up missing as a result of the arrest.

Waltman was stopped at customs when the drugs were discovered and airport police were called to the scene. Waltman was arrested on the spot and taken to a nearby jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. During that process, police discovered Waltman had an outstanding warrant from a prior DUI arrest.

Waltman’s rep told TMZ that the former DX member was “fine” but they didn’t offer any further details.