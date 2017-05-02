As noted, both TMZ.com and WrestlingNews.co are reporting that former WWE star Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, was arrested at a Los Angeles airport over the weekend, with TMZ adding he was arrested for attempting to get meth and marijuana through customs. Waltman was later released after being charged with a felony when he posted $35,000 bail.

Waltman spoke out for the first time on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” since going missing this weekend, and below are some quotes from Waltman:

When asked if he was using drugs:

“Nope. I wasn’t using anything. Even my closest friends, I understand if they doubt me. At least in the back of their minds. I get it.”

Who reached out to him after he went missing:

“Well one of the guys that reached out big time was Sam Roberts…And obviously my dearest friends. A lot of people I haven’t heard from in a long time. And they’re all people I really have a lot of love for… It’s the basic Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels.”

