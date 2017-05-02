John Cena Presenting at Awards Show

Absent from WWE TV star John Cena will be presenting an award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

News for Tonight’s 205 Live

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature TJ Perkins vs. Lince Dorado, Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali and Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann. We will have live coverage of the show immediately following our live coverage of Smackdown.

Samoa Joe On Not Being Finished with Seth Rollins

As seen on Raw last night, Samoa Joe interfered in the #1 contenders match and took out Seth Rollins. Joe Tweeted the following on his actions: