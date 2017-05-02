John Morrison Suffers a Nasty Fall During Match, Kurt Angle, Edge & Christian Talk Training, Nikki Bella Shows Off Bikini Body (Videos)

john morrison

Kurt Angle, Edge & Christian Talk Training

Below is another clip from last night’s “Table for 3”, featuring Kurt Angle, Edge and Christian discussing the rigors of training for their pro wrestling careers:

Nikki Bella Shows Off Bikini Body

Below is the latest “BellaBody” video featuring Nikki showing offer her new beach body:

John Morrison Suffers a Nasty Fall During Match

As seen in the video below, Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, aka John Morrison, took a nasty fall at Sunday’s WrestleCircus event during a match with Brian Cage:

