John Morrison Suffers a Nasty Fall During Match, Kurt Angle, Edge & Christian Talk Training, Nikki Bella Shows Off Bikini Body (Videos)

Kurt Angle, Edge & Christian Talk Training
Below is another clip from last night’s “Table for 3”, featuring Kurt Angle, Edge and Christian discussing the rigors of training for their pro wrestling careers:
Nikki Bella Shows Off Bikini Body
Below is the latest “BellaBody” video featuring Nikki showing offer her new beach body:
John Morrison Suffers a Nasty Fall During Match
As seen in the video below, Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, aka John Morrison, took a nasty fall at Sunday’s WrestleCircus event during a match with Brian Cage:
