More Details on Sean Waltman’s Airport Arrest; Waltman Charged with Five Felony Counts, List of Drugs in His Possession, Outstanding Warrants

As noted, former WWE star Sean Waltman was arrested at a Los Angeles airport over the weekend and charged with a felony. Waltman was released after posting $35,000 bail. According to PWInsider.com, Waltman was charged with five counts of possession of narcotics intended for sale on April 29th. Waltman was already on a watch list with the United States Customs and Border Protection agency, and a K-9 officer tipped off other officers that there were narcotics in Waltman’s luggage, and that lead to the arrest. Read Also: Sean Waltman Speaks Out on Going Missing This Weekend, Talks Who in WWE Contacted Him After Waltman was stopped on the jetbridge and his bags were searched, he was taken to a secondary screening area where a search of his bags revealed 15 meth/amphetamines pills, 23 meth/amphetamines pills, 2 THC liquid cigarettes, 56 THC capsules and 3 Cannabis Chocolate Bars. The arrest report notes the narcotics were separated from Waltman’s bags and tested to confirm what they were. After Waltman was arrested, it was discovered that he had two outstanding arrest warrants, one for DUI and another outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania. It was determined that the amount of narcotics in Waltman’s possession exceeded the “amount any person can consume” in that time period. The officers then decided that the narcotics, plus the $736.10 Waltman was carrying were evidence of “narcotics sales.”