Kane Gets Big Campaign Endorsement, WOS Wrestling Issues Statement on Tapings Being Postponed, ROH Makes Change to PPV Main Event

Kane Gets Big Campaign Endorsement

Rand Paul has endorsed WWE star Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, in his campaign for Mayor of Knox County, TN. For more details, click here.

ROH Makes Change to PPV Main Event

Earlier this week Ring of Honor announced that Jay Lethal has been added to the ROH World Championship match at the War of the Worlds PPV taking place in New York City on May 12th.

Lethal will face Cody Rhodes and the winner of the ROH World Championship match between champion Christopher Daniels and Matt Taven in Dearborn, Michigan on May 10th.

WOS Wrestling Issues Statement on Tapings Being Postponed

As noted, the WOS Wrestling TV tapings scheduled for this month have been postponed, and World of Sport issued the following statement on the status of the tapings: