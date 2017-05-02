The Rock’s Birthday Surprise, WWE Raw Top 10 (Videos), News on Jim Ross One Man Show, Update on John Gaburick’s Impact Wrestling Status

John Gaburick’s New Impact Wrestling Role

According to PWInsider.com, several Anthem Media officials were in Nashville last week, and it’s worth noting John “Big” Gaburick was also at the offices for the first time since Impact’s new regime took over. Gaburick will now be working as some type of consultant going forward, and had previously just been attending TV tapings.

News on Jim Ross One Man Show

Tickets officially went on sale today for WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’ live show on August 10th in Washington, DC. For complete details, as well as Ross’ latest blog, visit www.JrsBarBQ.com.

The Rock’s Birthday Surprise

As noted, The Rock is celebrating his 45th birthday today, and the following video has been posted to his YouTube channel:

WWE Raw Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: