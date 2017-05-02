Shinsuke Nakamura on Official WWE Backlash Poster (Photo), Kurt Angle Talks His 5 Kids and How Many He Wanted, Total Divas (Videos)

Nick Paglino
shinsuke nakamura

(Photo by Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

Total Divas Preview Videos

Below are preview videos for this week’s new edition of Total Divas:

Kurt Angle Talks His 5 Kids and How Many He Wanted

Below is another video from last night’s “Table For 3”, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talking to Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge about having 5 children:

Shinsuke Nakamura on Official WWE Backlash Poster

Below is the official poster for the WWE Backlash PPV taking place on May 21st:

Official PPV Poster for #wwe Backlash taking place on May 21st!

ChristianedgeKurt AngleShinsuke Nakamuratable for 3total divasvideowwe backlash
