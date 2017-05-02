Watch Bray Wyatt Exit From Under the Ring After Raw, Music Video for Fozzy’s “Judas” Single (Videos), Finn Balor Calls Raw Segment “2 Sweet”

Bray Wyatt Exits From Under the Ring After WWE Raw
As seen on WWE Raw last night, during the #1 Contenders match, Bray Wyatt hit the ring, took out Finn Balor, then quickly disappeared. Wyatt apparently hid under the ring, and in this humorous post-Raw segment, Wyatt exits to the back leaving Dean Ambrose and The Miz wondering what happened:
Finn Balor Calls Raw Segment “2 Sweet”
As seen on Raw last night, Dean Ambrose handed Finn Balor a donut in a backstage segment, and Balor posted the following reaction on Twitter:
Music Video for Fozzy’s “Judas” Single
Below is the official music video for the first single “Judas” off the new “Fozzy” album. Jericho will begin touring with the band in support of the new album at the end of the week:
