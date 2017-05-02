This Week’s WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership of the Year

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured fallout from Sunday night’s Payback PPV, averaged 2.87 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 3.007 million viewership average for the final Raw before Payback. This week’s number is also the lowest of the year.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw, which also featured a Triple Threat main event to name the new #1 contender to the Intercontinental Title:

-The first hour drew 2.924 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.039 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.649 million viewers.

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #3 in the night in viewership.