Vince McMahon & HHH on The Rock’s Birthday, Update on TJP – Neville Alliance on 205 Live, Kofi Kingston & The Revival Battle on Twitter

WWE has issued the following for tonight’s 205 Live match featuring TJ Perkins vs Lince Dorado:

Is the alliance between TJP and Neville about to break?

Ever since forming an allegiance with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, TJP has adopted a more aggressive style in the ring, and it has certainly earned the respect of The King of the Cruiserweights. Although Austin Aries defeated Neville by disqualification at WWE Payback, the champion retained the title, and new challengers are eager for an opportunity, including TJP.

On Raw, The Duke of Dab seemed put off by the way The King of the Cruiserweights escaped WWE Payback with his championship reign intact. However, TJP also made it clear that he wants an opportunity to reclaim the title. Although he was defeated by A-Double on Raw, TJP took Neville’s advice and made the most of the encounter, attacking Aries after the match.

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, TJP battles Lince Dorado in an effort to prove he is ready to challenge Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Is the budding rivalry between The King of the Cruiserweights and The Duke of Dab based on mutual respect, or is their allegiance about to shatter? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.