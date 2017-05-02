As noted, former WWE star Sean Waltman was arrested at a Los Angeles airport over the weekend and charged with a felony. Waltman was released after posting $35,000 bail. We also noted that Waltman was charged with five counts of possession of narcotics intended for sale on April 29th. Waltman was already on a watch list with the United States Customs and Border Protection agency, and a K-9 officer tipped off other officers that there were narcotics in Waltman’s luggage, and that lead to the arrest. A search of Waltman’s bags revealed he was in possession of 15 meth/amphetamines pills, 23 meth/amphetamines pills, 2 THC liquid cigarettes, 56 THC capsules and 3 Cannabis Chocolate Bars. The arrest report notes the narcotics were separated from Waltman’s bags and tested to confirm what they were. Waltman has spoken with TMZ Sports and said he understands people might not believe him but he continues to maintain he is not using or selling drugs. Waltman admitted he was “one of the worst meth heads ever” but said he’s a changed man, and prides himself on living a clean life. Waltman said, “I know the truth will come out. In the meantime, oh what a mess man.” Waltman also posted the following on Twitter: We’ll have to wait for the lab results to come back on my yeast-cleanse capsules. In the meantime, I understand ppl’s reason for doubt. pic.twitter.com/Mh6Kr85iEX — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017 There will also be hair follicle test & polygraph coming. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017