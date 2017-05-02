Chris Jericho Comments On New ‘Judas’ Video, Worst Date Experiences Revealed On Impact’s ‘The Question Mark’

Fozzy
As noted, Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy released their new music video for ‘Judas’ today. Chris Jericho commented on the treatment for the video, telling Loudwire:
It was also revealed earlier today that Judas will also be an official theme song for NXT Takeover: Chicago later this month.
Related: Watch Bray Wyatt Exit From Under the Ring After Raw, Music Video for Fozzy’s “Judas” Single (Videos), Finn Balor Calls Raw Segment “2 Sweet”
The Question Mark
The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital web series ‘The Question Mark’, featuring the Impact roster revealing their worst dating experiences:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?