Chris Jericho Comments On New ‘Judas’ Video, Worst Date Experiences Revealed On Impact’s ‘The Question Mark’

Fozzy

As noted, Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy released their new music video for ‘Judas’ today. Chris Jericho commented on the treatment for the video, telling Loudwire:

“For such a dark and sexy song like ‘Judas,’ we wanted a dark and sexy video to match. We got that and more! In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock ‘n’ roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want … a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we’ve got that, too!”

It was also revealed earlier today that Judas will also be an official theme song for NXT Takeover: Chicago later this month.

The Question Mark

The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital web series ‘The Question Mark’, featuring the Impact roster revealing their worst dating experiences: