Ontario Sports Hall of Fame Honoring Trish Stratus, Uncensored w/ Eddie Edwards (Video)

Trish Stratus

The Ontario Sports Hall of Fame will honor WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at their annual awards banquet in October with the Sandy Hawley Community Service Award.

Stratus commented on the honor on her own website, stating:

“Giving back to my community was something that was instilled in me from my days with WWE. As a global brand, we recognized the many opportunities that we could make an impact towards,” Trish said. “After retiring from the ring, I have remained active as an ambassador for WWE and have continued my work with my own brand to support events and initiatives locally. Being recognized by the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame is truly special to me.”

Stratus is one of ten inductees and award winner in the Class of 2017; the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony & Awards Gala takes place in Toronto at The Westin Harbour Castle on October 2, 2017.

Uncensored

The following video is a new interview series called ‘Uncensored with Josh Mathews’ featuring Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards as the guest in the premiere episode: