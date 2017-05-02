Ontario Sports Hall of Fame Honoring Trish Stratus, Uncensored w/ Eddie Edwards (Video)

Trish Stratus
The Ontario Sports Hall of Fame will honor WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at their annual awards banquet in October with the Sandy Hawley Community Service Award.
Stratus commented on the honor on her own website, stating:
Stratus is one of ten inductees and award winner in the Class of 2017; the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony & Awards Gala takes place in Toronto at The Westin Harbour Castle on October 2, 2017.
Uncensored
The following video is a new interview series called ‘Uncensored with Josh Mathews’ featuring Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards as the guest in the premiere episode:
