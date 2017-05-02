Details On Wrestlemania 33 DVD / Blu Ray Content, Cesaro Surprises Tyler Breeze Fan (Video)

Wrestlemania 33

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting the United States release of the Wrestlemania 33 DVD and Blu Ray will not include the Kickoff Show matches due to the lengthy event runtime.

However, it was noted that the UK DVD will feature the extra matches, as the US version was too far into production, but UK licensee Fremantle Media was able to add the Kickoff matches onto the DVD.

The WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray will officially release next week, and it includes the full PPV and the 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Cesaro

The following video (h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet) features Cesaro surprising a Tyler Breeze cosplay fan appearing on ‘Good Day Sacramento’.

Cesaro surprised the fan who thought the interview was about his ‘Fashion Police’ costume, but Cesaro came to the door and had the fan in shock, before he regrouped and attempted to give Cesaro a ticket for his suit; check out the video below: