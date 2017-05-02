Luke Harper Competes In Smackdown Dark Match, Erick Rowan Posts Cryptic Video, The Rock Starts Production On Rampage

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?
WWE Smackdown Live
Luke Harper won the dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings, defeating Viktor of The Ascension.
Erick Rowan
Erick Rowan posted the following cryptic video on Twitter called ‘Sleep Tight’:
Rampage
The Rock posted the following on Instagram, revealing production has started on his new film adaptation of the video game ‘Rampage’:
Related: The Rock Working w/ Disney to Redesign Jungle Cruise Attraction, Christopher Daniels Talks Finally Winning a Major World Championship