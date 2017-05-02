Sean Waltman Talks Recent Arrest, Says This Will Be Cleared Up Soon, Comments On Methamphetamine Accusations (Video)

TMZ Sports posted a new interview with Sean Waltman that was conducted on the set of his X-Pac 1-2-360’ show. Waltman addressed his recent arrest and said: “What they say was methamphetamine, was actually… I’ve had a yeast infection, believe it or not, for the better part of a year. I had some candida cleanse capsules, that I got from Vitamin World, and apparently the meth fairy came and turned them into crystal meth. That’s the story.” He added: “with my past, I can totally understand anybody rolling their eyes at my story. Once the lab work comes back, this should be all cleared up. But in the meantime, oh what a mess.” In regards for the capsules being considered a methamphetamine, Waltman said: “That was the only way they were going to get anyone to take me, otherwise they were going to have to let me go. And this one guy was not going to have that, it wasn’t going to happen. Now, whether or not they actually think that there was a meth like substance in there, or they were trying to stick it to me — who knows.” Waltman said besides using cannabis, he was still living clean and didn’t use any other drugs. He said he has a good life and his attitude is a lot better, noting he was in solitary confinement after his arrest, but had a smile on his face because the truth would come out. Related: Sean Waltman Comments Further on Drug Arrest at LAX Airport, Says “The Truth Will Come Out” and More