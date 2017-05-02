Sean Waltman Talks Recent Arrest, Says This Will Be Cleared Up Soon, Comments On Methamphetamine Accusations (Video)

TMZ Sports posted a new interview with Sean Waltman that was conducted on the set of his X-Pac 1-2-360’ show.
Waltman addressed his recent arrest and said:
He added:
In regards for the capsules being considered a methamphetamine, Waltman said:
Waltman said besides using cannabis, he was still living clean and didn’t use any other drugs. He said he has a good life and his attitude is a lot better, noting he was in solitary confinement after his arrest, but had a smile on his face because the truth would come out.
