Chris Jericho Helped Out Of Smackdown (Photos / Video), Who Left With The United States Title?

Kevin Owens is once again the United States Champion after he defeated Chris Jericho in the main event of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live.

Owens beat Jericho after a superkick and a DDT on the floor, followed by a pop-up powerbomb to win. Jericho was in bad shape after the match, but Owens took advantage and powerbombed Jericho again and attacked him before referees broke it up. Jericho was assisted from the ring by referees and walked out with help, but Owens ran back down again and attacked him with a chair, then put it around Jericho’s neck and slammed him throat first into the ringpost. Jericho was seen bleeding from the mouth, and he was dazed and staggered to the back with help from the referees on the WWE Network overrun of the show.

The attack would seemingly write him off of WWE TV for the time being; Jericho will start touring with Fozzy next week and it was speculated that he would be written off of TV tonight.

