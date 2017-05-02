Superstar Ink Returning To WWE Network, Latest Video Promo For Lana’s Smackdown Debut, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

Latest Video Promo For Lana’s Smackdown Debut The Ravishing Russian shows off her dazzling dance moves ahead of her SmackDown LIVE debut: Pop Or Tap? This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw AJ Styles banned from ringside as Kevin Owens reclaimed the WWE United States Championship from Chris Jericho, the Fashion Police plan their ‘bust’ in Chicago, Becky Lynch come to Naomi and Charlotte’s aid and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: Did you enjoy this week’s episode of #WWE #SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) May 3, 2017 Superstar Ink On a related note, Jericho will be featured on an upcoming episode of Superstar Ink, as Corey Graves posted the following on Instagram, revealing his show will be returning soon to WWE.com and WWE Network: It’s baaack…BRAND NEW Episodes of #SuperstarInk coming SOON to WWE.com & @wwenetwork! #slimjimphantom @chrisjerichofozzy A post shared by Corey Graves (@wwegraves) on May 2, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT