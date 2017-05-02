Jinder Mahal Comments On Randy Orton’s Misfortunes, Hideo Itami Returns To NXT (Videos), Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Smackdown Fallout

The above video features Jinder Mahal commenting on Randy Orton missing tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, calling him a coward for not showing up.

Mahal was asked about the recurring theme of having help from the Singh brothers, but Mahal says the only theme is Randy Orton’s misfortunes. Mahal says Orton’s days are numbered, and he knows it. Mahal says he cost Orton the House of Horrors match, and he will take the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash.

RAW or Smackdown

Both shows are in the books, with RAW having a Rollins versus Balor versus Miz main event, while Owens and Jericho clashed on Smackdown. Who won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Hideo Itami

The following promo is for Hideo Itami’s in-ring return on this week’s episode of NXT.

