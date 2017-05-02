Update on Chris Jericho’s Story Line Injury on Smackdown

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to regain the United States Title, and after the match he beatdown Jericho, who needed to be helped out of the arena. During Talking Smack, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon noted Jericho was taken to a “local medical facility”, which is likely how WWE will be writing Jericho off TV for awhile. Jericho is scheduled to tour with Fozzy through May 30th.

Kevin Owens Ruthlessly Personalizes the U.S. Title

In related news, WWE released the following Smackdown Fallout video, featuring Kevin Owens personalized the United States Title by ruthlessly ripping off Jericho’s title plates:

Naomi’s Warning

After James Ellsworth cost Naomi her match on Smackdown tonight, Naomi Tweeted the following: