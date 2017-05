Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura In-Action After WWE 205 Live The dark match main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live saw Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeat Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. As noted, neither Nakamura nor Orton appeared on Smackdown tonight: @RSWLive Here are your winners! #SmackdownLive dark match. pic.twitter.com/Qe01EVtSIZ — Tim Butler (@armyxrays) May 3, 2017 WWE Star Now Using Old TNA Ring Name As seen on WWE 205 Live tonight, TJ Perkins is now going by the name TJP, which is a ring name he used during his time in TNA.