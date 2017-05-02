Raw Brand Headed Overseas

As seen below, the Raw brand is currently headed to Europe for a tour kicking off in Italy and running for the next 10 days. Next week’s Raw and Smackdown will be taped in London, and the crews will be back in The United States for Raw and Smackdown on May 15th and 16th:

Europe & #WWERome here we come… Dean’s gonna be our official taster at @TeelingWhiskey in Dublin on Friday. Brave man pic.twitter.com/tKiv7R558H — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 2, 2017

Latest Video Promo for The New Day’s Smackdown Debut

WWE has released the following video, hyping the Smackdown Live debut of The New Day:

Breezango Charge The Usos with “Crimes”

In the following video, Breezango charge The Usos with multiple crimes in “The Fashion Files” as seen on WWE SmackDown Live tonight: