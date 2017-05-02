NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Live Results Starting at 4AM EST: Okada Defends, Kenny Omega vs Tomohiro Ishii, Cody Rhodes Returns

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan today for their annual Wrestling Dontaku event. The show will be broadcast live on New Japan World featuring English commentary by Kevin Kelly and Don Callis, and Wrestlezone will have complete up-to-the minute coverage of the entire event, kicking off at 4:00 a.m. EST. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada puts the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line against the big man of Bullet Club, Bad Luck Fale, for his fifth title defense in what has been one of the greatest defending championship runs in the history of the promotion. The show will also see a return to the New Japan Cup, as Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega takes on the “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii in a rematch from their spectacular bout in March. Cody Rhodes also returns to New Japan for the first time since February, while War Machine defends the IWGP Tag Team Championships in a triple threat against both Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and the Guerrillas of Destiny. * * * * * NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Results

Fukuoka, Japan

May 3, 2017 Report by Mike Killam for Wrestlezone.com 1. Hirai Kawato & Yoshitatsu vs. Katsuya Kitamura 2. Will Ospreay & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens 3. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W & Togi Makabe vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata 4. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Jado, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs. Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku 5. Cody Rhodes vs. David Finlay 6. KUSHIDA & Juice Robinson vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito 7. Hanson & Ray Rowe (c) vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Tama Tanga & Tanga Loa for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships 8. Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI 9. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega 10. Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship