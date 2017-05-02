News on Smackdown Europe Tour

The WWE Smackdown brand is heading to Europe and will kick off its leg of the tour on May 4th in Glasgow, Scotland. As noted, the Raw crew is already en route to Europe to kickoff their leg of the tour in Italy. The following matches are being advertised for several of the Smackdown brand tour events:

-Randy Orton vs AJ Styles for the WWE Title

-Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens for the WWE U.S. Title

-American Alpha vs The Usos vs Primo & Epico for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

-Naomi vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte vs Natalya vs Carmella w/ James Ellsworth for the Smackdown Women’s Title

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Also appearing are Luke Harper and Breezango

Shane McMahon Grills Kevin Owens After Smackdown

In the following video from tonight’s WWE Talking Smack, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon and Renee Young grill Kevin Owens about his ruthless attack on Chris Jericho following their United States Title Match on SmackDown Live:

Brian Kendrick Addresses Akira Tozawa Animosity

WWE has also released the following video, featuring Brian Kendrick in a sit-down interview with Corey Graves, discussing the animosity between himself and Akira Tozawa: