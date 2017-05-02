Update on JBL’s WWE Talking Smack Status
Smackdown Live announcer JBL, who was introduced last week as the new WWE Talking Smack co-host alongside Renee Young, did not appear on tonight’s show. In his place was Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon, and it’s unknown if JBL will be returning to the show. JBL was announced as the new co-host as Daniel Bryan is off TV waiting for the birth of his child.
Photo of the United States Title After Smackdown
Below is a photo of the United States Title with Kevin Owens’ new title plates. Owens unceremoniously ripped off Chris Jericho’s nameplate when he defeated Jericho for the title on Smackdown.
Read Also: Kevin Owens Ruthlessly Personalizes the U.S. Title (Video)
New Erick Rowan Video
Below is a new video posted by Erick Rowan captioned “sleep tight”:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?