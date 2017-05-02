Update on JBL’s Talking Smack Status, Photo of the United States Title After Smackdown, Erick Rowan Video

Nick Paglino
wwe talking smack

(Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

Update on JBL’s WWE Talking Smack Status

Smackdown Live announcer JBL, who was introduced last week as the new WWE Talking Smack co-host alongside Renee Young, did not appear on tonight’s show. In his place was Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon, and it’s unknown if JBL will be returning to the show. JBL was announced as the new co-host as Daniel Bryan is off TV waiting for the birth of his child.

Photo of the United States Title After Smackdown

Below is a photo of the United States Title with Kevin Owens’ new title plates. Owens unceremoniously ripped off Chris Jericho’s nameplate when he defeated Jericho for the title on Smackdown.

@chrisjerichofozzy plate on the #USTitle has been destroyed… #KevinOwens is the NEW US Champion! #SDLive

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

New Erick Rowan Video

Below is a new video posted by Erick Rowan captioned “sleep tight”:

