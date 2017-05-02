Update on JBL’s WWE Talking Smack Status Smackdown Live announcer JBL, who was introduced last week as the new WWE Talking Smack co-host alongside Renee Young, did not appear on tonight’s show. In his place was Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon, and it’s unknown if JBL will be returning to the show. JBL was announced as the new co-host as Daniel Bryan is off TV waiting for the birth of his child. Photo of the United States Title After Smackdown Below is a photo of the United States Title with Kevin Owens’ new title plates. Owens unceremoniously ripped off Chris Jericho’s nameplate when he defeated Jericho for the title on Smackdown. Read Also: Kevin Owens Ruthlessly Personalizes the U.S. Title (Video) @chrisjerichofozzy plate on the #USTitle has been destroyed… #KevinOwens is the NEW US Champion! #SDLive A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 2, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT New Erick Rowan Video Below is a new video posted by Erick Rowan captioned “sleep tight”: Sleep Tight… pic.twitter.com/Yr7OMx8yqF — Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) May 3, 2017