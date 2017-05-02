New Title Match Confirmed for WWE Backlash, Updated PPV Card

Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Title has been made official for WWE Backlash.

Below is the updated card for WWE Backlash, taking place on May 21st:

WWE Championship Match:
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (c)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match:
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos (c’s)

WWE United States Title Match:
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (c)

-Shinsuke Nakamura will make his WWE main roster in-ring debut, likely in a match against Dolph Ziggler

