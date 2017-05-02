New Title Match Confirmed for WWE Backlash, Updated PPV Card

Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Title has been made official for WWE Backlash.
Below is the updated card for WWE Backlash, taking place on May 21st:
WWE Championship Match:
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match:
WWE United States Title Match:
-Shinsuke Nakamura will make his WWE main roster in-ring debut, likely in a match against Dolph Ziggler
AJ StylesFandangojinder mahalKevin OwensRandy OrtonShinsuke NakamuraThe UsosTyler BreezeWWEwwe backlashHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?