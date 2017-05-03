The bout many have called the greatest professional wrestling match of the modern era will finally get its sequel, and it will happen this summer at NJPW Dominion. It has been five months since Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada went to war in the main event of the Tokyo Dome, in an epic battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship that was rated “six stars” by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter – something that had never officially been seen before. Since then, the world class performers have gone their separate ways. Omega has wrestled two instant classic matches against the “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, that in any other year would be serious candidates for the highly contested Match of the Year spot, while Okada has successfully defending his title in masterpieces against the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi (under the Tiger Mask W character), and Katsuyori Shibata. This Wednesday at the annual NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, Okada retained his title yet again in a punishing slugfest against the 340-pound “Underboss” of the Bullet Club, and one of the group’s founding fathers, Bad Luck Fale. In the closing moments of the show, Omega was seen assisting his faction partner to the back, but it was the reigning champion that demanding he return to the ring. After a staredown between the two, Okada made it official: it will be Okada vs Omega II at NJPW Dominion on June 11th, live from Osaka-Jo Hall.