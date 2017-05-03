Backstage News on Adam Cole’s Future, Who Is Interested in Signing Him and If He’s Heading to WWE

As noted, former Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole’s contract with ROH officially expired over the weekend, making him a free agent able to sign with any promotion of his choosing.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that “everybody wants Adam Cole right now,” and while it’s likely he will end up in WWE, him signing with the company is not a guaranteed lock at this point. Meltzer added New Japan Pro Wrestling is also very interested in Cole.

Cole is still scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at ROH’s War of the Worlds PPV on May 12th, and even though his ROH deal has officially expired, he could be used for sporadic ROH dates as well as other independent dates unless he signs with WWE.