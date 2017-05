WWE Smackdown Live star Charlotte Flair recently spoke to the Mirror and below are some interview highlights: How is she settling in on Smackdown Live: “Well I’ve already been in a title match so pretty well! I’m the number one contender. Ha ha. It feels great to be over here. You know, new opportunities, new storylines, I can’t wait to see where my character goes with this brand. The first Monday night was a little weird, because I hadn’t missed a Raw since I debuted, but I’m so happy to be here and I’m just looking forward to seeing what this division does with a little bit of a shake-up.” Her PPV streak coming to an end: “Ha ha yeah, you know I tell people it was a statistic, not the story. The pay-per-view thing was more a cool statistic. The story was here’s this underdog, that in Charlotte’s eyes was just a fan and didn’t belong in her presence. And I think that was the bigger focus, that she finally did it, she slayed the dragon, ha ha.” Her Contrasting Attitudes in Wrestlemania 32 and Wrestlemania 33: “Oh my gosh, I was feeling it! Like last year I was so nervous I could barely… I was like ‘Am I going to fall? My dad’s beside me, it’s my first Mania, what am I doing here?’ Then when I walked out this year, I just knew I belonged and I knew how far I had come, so I just enjoyed the moment, I soaked it up, and I was singing BeyoncĂ© in my head as I walked down the ramp, I was like ‘this is so great’. Last year I had the pressure of my dad being beside me and don’t mistake this for ‘I wasn’t thrilled to have with my dad with me’, but this was kind of like my first moment, my first entrance, like I had made it. Of course I will always be Ric Flair’s daughter, but it meant this time I was like ‘you know what? I’m Charlotte’. I was so proud.”