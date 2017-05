Below are the full list of dates and cities for the overseas WWE Live tour that kicks off today: 5/4 in Bolonga, Italy – Raw live event

5/5 in Dublin, Ireland – Raw live event

5/5 in Cardiff, Wales – Smackdown live event

5/6 in Valencia, Spain – Smackdown live event

5/6 in Norwich, England – WWE UK Championship TV taping

5/6 in Belfast, Northern Ireland – Raw live event

5/7 in A Coruna, Spain -Smackdown live event

5/7 in Norwich, England – WWE UK Championship TV Taping

5/8 in London, England – Monday Night Raw taping

5/8 in Bournemouth, England – Smackdown Live event

5/9 in London, England – Smackdown Live & 205 Live taping

5/9 in Lille, France – Smackdown live event

5/10 in Zurich, Switzerland – Smackdown live event

5/10 in Birmingham, England – Raw live event

5/11 in Stuggart, Germany – Raw live event

5/11 in Sheffield, England – Smackdown live event

5/12 in Liege, Belgium – Raw live event

5/12 in Newcastle, England – Smackdown live event

5/13 in Stockholm Sweden – Smackdown live event

5/13 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands – Raw live event

5/14 in Copenhagen, Denmark – Smackdown live event Related: WWE UK Stars Talk WrestleMania (Videos) Here are the announced cards for tonight’s RAW show in Botaga and Smackdown’s show tomorrow night in Glasgow. RAW Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz w/ Maryse

RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

Also appearing are Neville, Austin Aries and The Golden Truth Smackdown WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

United States Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs The Usos vs Primo & Epico

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte vs Natalya vs Carmella w/ James Ellsworth

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Also appearing are Luke Harper and Breezango