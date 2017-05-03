AJ Styles Says Smackdown Makes the WWE Stars That Raw Steals, Talks Carrying the Blue Brand on His Back, Kevin Owens and More

As noted, AJ Styles appeared on WWE Talking Smack last night, and during the appearance Styles had several notable things to say about his current status on WWE Smackdown and the state of the Blue Brand. The show hosts brought up Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens moving to Smackdown, and whether or not Styles feels any pressure of “carrying” Smackdown on his back along with Owens. Styles responded by saying, “I want that kind of pressure. When the pressure’s on, I do better. Pressure makes diamonds, right?” Styles also praised Kevin Owens as “the best”, but he added he is better than the best, and Smackdown is the place where you prove exactly who you are. He added that Smackdown is the place that creates stars for Raw to eventually steal. “Smackdown makes ’em, Raw takes ’em! We make Superstars over here, that is what we do! You try to clean us out, we’re going to build somebody up and put them on the spot. Guess what? If you want a Superstar, this is where it’s made,” exclaimed Styles.