Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman Hang Out in Italy (Photo), Big Battle Royal & More on WWE NXT Tonight, WWE Stars Reunite on 205 Live

Big Battle Royal & More on WWE NXT Tonight

The following matches have been taped for tonight’s WWE NXT:

-Hideo Itami vs. Kona Reeves

-A battle royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, with Victoria Gonzalez, Bianca Blair, Rachael Ellering, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Kimberly Frankele, Candice LeRae, Aliyah, Liv Morgan, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.

WWE Stars Reunite on 205 Live

Following his return to the ring from injury, Noam Dar and Alicia Fox have reunited on WWE 205 Live, as seen last night. The duo reunited after Dar defeated Rich Swann in the main event of last night’s show:

Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman Hang Out in Italy

As noted, the WWE Raw crew arrived yesterday in Italy for a live event in Rome tonight. Below is a photo of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and more at the legendary Roman Colosseum: