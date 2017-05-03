Corey Graves Takes Shots at Tom Phillips’ Social Media Scandal on WWE 205 Live (Video)

During last night’s edition of WWE 205 Live, announcers Corey Graves and Tom Phillips took shots at each other during the main event match featuring Noam Dar defeating Rich Swann.

At one point, while Dar and Alicia Fox were reuniting on TV, Phillips took a shot at Dar, referring to him as a “Euro trash pervert”. This prompted Corey Graves to hurl the following at Phillips, indirectly referencing Phillips’ Instagram scandal from a few months ago.

“It’s not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn’t have been. There’s nothing embarrassing about what he’s done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful, didn’t show Alicia Fox the attention she truly deserved…It’s a lot longer flight than four hours for Dar.”

The final part of Graves’ comment was in reference to Phillips sending a Twitter DM to a woman while on a four hour flight, and the message read “I’m in my seat with a massive erection. And a 4 hours flight ahead. I’m going to face f–k the s–t out of you.”

You can listen to Graves’ comments in the video player below: