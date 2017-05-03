2K today announced availability of Update 3 to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K’s popular WWE collectible card-battling game. Today’s free update, which begins releasing today for iOS and Android devices, features the brand new Team Battleground (TBG) mode.
Team Battleground is a persistent team vs. team mode that will allow players to battle, earn in-game rewards and set the stage for trash talking. The new mode is broken into four key areas:
In addition to Team Battleground mode, today’s update includes updates to the player profile. Player stats, ladder rewards
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?