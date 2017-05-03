Titus O’Neil Removes Reigns – Strowman Photo, Update on Chris Jericho’s WWE Brand Status, Smackdown Live Top 10 Video

Titus O’Neil Removes Reigns – Strowman Photo

As noted, the WWE Raw crew landed in Italy today for a live event in Rome tonight, and Titus O’Neil posted a photo of him and other WWE stars hanging out at the Roman Colosseum. The photo featured Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman together out of character, and O’Neil has since removed the photo from social media.

Update on Chris Jericho’s WWE Brand Status

To clarify Chris Jericho’s WWE Smackdown Live status, he is still an official member of the Blue Brand despite losing the United States Title last night. There has been speculation that Jericho would return to Raw following his title loss, but he is expected to remain part of the Smackdown brand along with Kevin Owens. As noted, Jericho will be taking time off WWE TV as he tours with Fozzy until May 30th, and last night’s post-match beatdown angle with Kevin Owens was done to write Jericho off WWE TV.

Smackdown Live Top 10 Video

Smackdown Live Top 10 Video